Centre allocates Rs. 4,700 crore for Maharashtra drought

  • The Maharashtra government had declared 151 district out of a total 355 districts as drought affected in October 2018.
  • The state government had demanded 7,962 crore for drought relief from the central government.
  • Earlier, Maharashtra government had allocated 2,900 crore to aid the drought-hit farmers in the state.

PM Modi delivers his second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

  • PM interacted with students and teachers on examination-related issues, shared his personal experiences, and talked about exam-related stress and anxiety.
  • The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and this was the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.
  • Around 1 lakh people had applied to participate in the event and 2000 people were selected through a competition.

National Statistical Commission members resign protesting centre’s decision to not publish job report

  • Two members of NSC, Acting Chairperson PC Manmohan and another member JV Meenakshi, resigned from the Commission.
  • The members resigned after the job report produced by them was not published by the central government.
  • The resignation leaves the Commission with just two members, ex-officio member Amitabh Kant and chief statistician Pravin Srivastava. 
  • The group is supposed to have seven members but three seats have been lying vacant.

Anna Hazare to begin his hunger strike over Lokpal

  • Activist Anna Hazare is set to begin the protest at Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra.
  • The protest is being launched over the delay in passing of Lokayukt Act in the state of Maharashtra and appointment of Lokpal in the Centre.
  • This will be activists third hunger strike on the issue of Lokpal.