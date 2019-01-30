Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 30th, 2019
Centre allocates Rs. 4,700 crore for Maharashtra drought
- The Maharashtra government had declared 151 district out of a total 355 districts as drought affected in October 2018.
- The state government had demanded 7,962 crore for drought relief from the central government.
- Earlier, Maharashtra government had allocated 2,900 crore to aid the drought-hit farmers in the state.
PM Modi delivers his second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha
- PM interacted with students and teachers on examination-related issues, shared his personal experiences, and talked about exam-related stress and anxiety.
- The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and this was the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.
- Around 1 lakh people had applied to participate in the event and 2000 people were selected through a competition.
National Statistical Commission members resign protesting centre’s decision to not publish job report
- Two members of NSC, Acting Chairperson PC Manmohan and another member JV Meenakshi, resigned from the Commission.
- The members resigned after the job report produced by them was not published by the central government.
- The resignation leaves the Commission with just two members, ex-officio member Amitabh Kant and chief statistician Pravin Srivastava.
- The group is supposed to have seven members but three seats have been lying vacant.
Anna Hazare to begin his hunger strike over Lokpal
- Activist Anna Hazare is set to begin the protest at Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra.
- The protest is being launched over the delay in passing of Lokayukt Act in the state of Maharashtra and appointment of Lokpal in the Centre.
- This will be activists third hunger strike on the issue of Lokpal.