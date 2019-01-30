Savitribai Phule University is all set to conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2019 exam on June 23rd, 2019. The application process for the MH-SET 2019 will begin on February 1st, Friday, and the last day to apply for the exam will be February 21st, 2019. All interested candidates can apply online at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidate to serve as an assistant professor role at the university or affiliated colleges in the state of Maharashtra. It should be noted that clearing the exam itself does not guarantee a job and the certificate is only valid in the state of Maharashtra.

This year the MH-SET pattern and the paper pattern have undergone some changes. The paper II of the exam will contain 100 multiple choice questions of two marks each and the exam will be of 2 hours’ duration.

The syllabus for all the subjects except Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science have undergone some changes. Candidates are advised to check this link for detailed syllabus.

MH-SET exam will consist of two papers. The first paper will be of an hour duration (from 10.00 am to 11.00 am) of 50 multiple choice questions which will assess candidate’s teaching and research aptitude. The second paper, as already mentioned, will have 100 questions and will test candidate’s subject matter expertise.

Candidates can check the official website of MH-SET to get more details on syllabus, important dates, eligibility criteria, application process among other details. The exam will be conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa).