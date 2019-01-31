Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has initiated the application process for Combined Lower Subordinate recruitment for 672 positions from January 30th. The notification for the vacancies was released on January 27th, 2019. The last day to apply for them is February 19th, 2019. All interested candidates can apply for the positions at upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment is being conducted for multiple positions, which includes Chakbandi Officer for 94 positions, Marketing Inspector 194 positions, Supply Inspectors 151 positions, Assistant Garden Inspector 89 positions, Executive Officer (Nagar Panchayat) 107 positions.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The notification has details of qualification criteria for each position. Candidates have to appear for an online/offline written examination, details of which will be available later in the website.

How to apply for UPSSSC Combined Lower Subordinate 2019 recruitment:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the Combined Lower Subordinate link under ‘Live Advertisement’ section. A new page which will have an ‘Apply’ link against the advertisement. Go through the registration process by clicking on Candidate Registration, which will generate log-in credentials. Using the log-in credentials, fulfill the remainder of the application process. Take the print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates can visit the official website and access the notification under the ‘Notice Board’ section under the name 01-Pariksha/2019 or click on this direct link to access the notification.