North Eastern Railway has announced the results for the Apprentice Training 2018-19 on its website - www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Railway Recruitment Cell had earlier released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice Training programme in the NER.

Total 745 slots were available and list of successful candidates has been uploaded on NER site. The list also includes details on allotted Unit name and date of reporting, candidates are to strictly adhere and report to their respective units on designated date, failing to do so will results in cancellation of candidature.

NER has also clarified that the list which was released earlier on January 28th, 2019 was erroneous and hence, has been cancelled. The result that was released today, also linked here, is the updated one.

RRC prepared the list of 745 candidates based upon marks scored by them in their 10th class examination. From all the applicants who had applied for the Apprentice Training programme 2018-19, a merit list of candidates who fit the age restrictions, educational qualification and other criteria’s has been prepared.