Piyush Goyal, who is handling the temporary additional charge of Finance Minister in absence of Arun Jaitley, will present the Union Budget on 1st February 2019.

The word ‘budget’ comes from the old French bougette, meaning ‘little bag’, presumably because one’s entire wealth could be contained within.

This quiz is all about Indian budgets and the people associated, with one non-budget question on a famous Indian politician.