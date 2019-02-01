Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 10th class Annual Kargil division results on Thursday, January 31st. The results for both regular and private students have been declared by the Board. All the students who had appeared in the exam can check the result at jkbose.ac.in. The results are also available at indiaresults.com.

How to check JKBOSE 2018 Kargil Division 10th annual result: