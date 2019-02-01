Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 1st, 2019
Piyush Goyal will present Modi government’s last budget today
- Piyush Goyal is handling the finance ministry in the absence of Arun Jaitley who is undergoing some treatment in United States of America.
- The ministry had clarified that the budget would be an interim one and not a full-fledged budget as the assembly elections are set to be conducted in the month of May 2019.
- This will be the last budget of the current Modi government.
Goa government bans cooking and drinking in public
- The Goa assembly passed amendments to the Goa Tourist Place Protection and Maintenance Act on January 31st, 2018 prohibiting cooking, drinking alcohol, and littering in tourist places.
- Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar who tabled the amendment said that the bill aims to protect tourists and keep the attractions clean and nuisance-free.
- An individual can be fined up to Rs. 2000 for any violations and a group can be fined up to Rs. 10,000.
NITI says the unemployment report not published as the data is still being processed
- NITI Aayog held a press conference on Thursday in response to the leaked NSSO report which said that the unemployment is rate is at a 45-year high of 6.1%.
- The agency said that the NSSO report data is still being processed and the government will declare the full report once the process is completed.
- The agency also clarified that the job situation in the country cannot be so bad since the country is experiencing a GDP growth rate of more than 7%.
- Earlier, two members of the National Statistical Commission involved in preparing the NSSO job survey had resigned from the position over government’s reluctance to publish the report.