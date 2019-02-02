Modi government final budget offered tax rebate, pension scheme, and income support

  • Piyush Goyal presented Modi government’s last budget, which was an interim one, on Friday.
  • The budget offered among other things full tax rebate for people earning less than 5 lakh, income support for farmers, and pension scheme for workers working in unorganised sector.
  • Modi government termed the budget as strengthening the middle class. 
  • The opposition stated the budget is an election manifesto.
  • The budget also unveiled the government Vision 2030 list 10 dimensions which included improved infrastructure, cleaner air, and responsible bureaucracy. 

Academician and author Anand Teltumbde arrested

  • Teltumbde was arrested at Mumbai airport at 3.30 am for his alleged involvement in violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in 2018.
  • Pune court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.
  • Pune police had arrested five activists - Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale - in June in connection to the violence.

Meeting to choose next CBI chief inconclusive

  • The panel led by PM Modi could not come to any conclusion regarding the appointment of new CBI chief.
  • This was the second meeting related to the appointment of CBI chief.
  • The interim role of CBI chief is being served by Nageshwar Rao after Alok Verma was transferred to another department.
  • Alok Verma has resigned from the new position.