Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 2nd, 2019
Modi government final budget offered tax rebate, pension scheme, and income support
- Piyush Goyal presented Modi government’s last budget, which was an interim one, on Friday.
- The budget offered among other things full tax rebate for people earning less than 5 lakh, income support for farmers, and pension scheme for workers working in unorganised sector.
- Modi government termed the budget as strengthening the middle class.
- The opposition stated the budget is an election manifesto.
- The budget also unveiled the government Vision 2030 list 10 dimensions which included improved infrastructure, cleaner air, and responsible bureaucracy.
Academician and author Anand Teltumbde arrested
- Teltumbde was arrested at Mumbai airport at 3.30 am for his alleged involvement in violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in 2018.
- Pune court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on Friday.
- Pune police had arrested five activists - Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale - in June in connection to the violence.
Meeting to choose next CBI chief inconclusive
- The panel led by PM Modi could not come to any conclusion regarding the appointment of new CBI chief.
- This was the second meeting related to the appointment of CBI chief.
- The interim role of CBI chief is being served by Nageshwar Rao after Alok Verma was transferred to another department.
- Alok Verma has resigned from the new position.