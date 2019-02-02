Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier in January released a notification inviting application for training programme to be conducted by National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. A total of 342 positions were advertised under NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 50 positions for NA.

The application process for the same has begun at the UPSC application website, upsconline.nic.in. While the last day to apply for the NDA/NA 2019 is February 4th, 2019. There is also a provision for withdrawing the application in case candidates change their mind. The online application can be withdrawn from the website from February 8th to February 14th, 2019.

As for the eligibility criteria for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2019, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA an NA posts. Apart from that, candidates must have been born between July 2nd, 2000 to July 1st, 2003. However, candidates from reserved category can avail relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

While the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21st, 2019, admit cards for the same will be released three weeks prior to the exam, the notification stated. Candidates can access the official notification at UPSC’s notification website, upsc.gov.in under “What’s New” section or click on this direct link to access the notification.

How to apply for UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019