The Delhi High Court has released a notification declaring a revised result for Delhi Judicial Services Preliminary Exam. A total of 675 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam that was conducted on between January 13th and 17th, 2019. Candidates can check their results directly at official website - www.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The previous result was annulled abiding with court order. The examination was conducted to fill 147 vacancies and a total of 12,415 candidates had appeared for the prelims. In fact admit card for the 675 candidates who are now eligible mains examination has been released as well. Candidates can download from the official site.

The result revision was done particularly in case of revising final answer key, ’Two questions have been deleted and answer keys for the two questions have been revised. As regards to deleted questions, one mark each has been awarded to all candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination, Times of India report says citing official press statement.

The main examination, on the other hand, will be held on 9th and 10th February, 2019 and it would consist of four papers viz. (i) General knowledge and language, (2) Criminal law, (3) Civil law-i and (4) Civil law-ii. As mentioned earlier, admit card for the main examination can be downloaded using direct link here.