Sainik School 2019 Entrance Exam results have been declared today, January 4th, 2019. All the students who appeared in the exam can check the result at the respective Sainik School regional websites.

Links for all the regional websites can be accessed from sainikschooladmission.in. The regional websites also have AISSE 2019 merit list for their respective regions.

Sainik School had conducted the entrance exams in on January 6h, 2019. There are 24 Sainik Schools spread throughout the country with each hosting the result on the website. All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) for Rewa, Satara, and Sujanpur were cancelled and will be conducted in the near future.

How to check AISSEE 2019 result:

Visit the official website for Sainik School admissions. Click on the link of relevant region on the right panel. The link for AISSE result and merit list is on the home page of the regional websites. Click on the relevant link and access the result.

The merit list might be modified depending on the result from the three exam centres at Rewa, Satara, and Sujanpur. The candidates have to appear for the medical exam on February 11th, 2019.