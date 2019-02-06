Kendriya Vidyalayas Sangathan (KVS) has released a notification about the admission schedule for 2019-2020 academic session. Students can download the notification from the official website – www.kvsangathan.nic.in. The notification contains details about online registration process, date for declaration of provisionally selected candidate list and other information. The advertisement for admission will be released in the last week of February.

There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission. Online registrations for the class I are scheduled to begin from 8 am on March 1st, 2019 while the last date to submit the application is till 4 pm on March 19th, 2019. The first provisional list for selected candidates will be announced on March 26th followed by second and even third list, if seats remain vacant, on April 9th and 23rd respectively.

In case sufficient applications are not received under the RTE provisions, that is 25 percent seats for candidates from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups from the neighbourhoods, there could also be extended date for second notification. In such a scenario, the second notification will be released on March 30th and registrations will begin on the same day.

On the other hand, registrations for the Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm. The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to Class XI should register online within 10 days from declaration of board results. The last date for Class XI admissions is July 7th, 2019. Students should note that if any of the dates happen to be a public holiday then the next day will be treated as the opening/closing date. Here is the direct link for schedule for admission at KVS 2019-2020.