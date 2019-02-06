Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched their mid range smartphone K1 launched today in India. The new handset boasts of notable features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and Hyper Boost tech for an optimised gaming experience. Other features include its waterdrop-shaped display notch, its large 6.4-inch display and the gradient design rear panel.

Oppo had in fact set the trend of waterdrop here in India with their F9 offering way back 2018. Now however the notch has become the industry norm. Now speaking of the new phone here, Oppo K1 bears a massive 25-megapixel selfie camera, with AI-based beautification features and 296-point facial recognition.

And it’s a wrap! Grab the all new #OPPOK1 on @Flipkart from 12th February. #UnlockWithStyle — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 6, 2019

Additionally the BBK Electronics owned brand has priced the K1 quite competitively in India. The phone is available at Rs. 16,990 for the sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model offered in two colour options – Astral Blue and Piano Black . For online retail Oppo has partnered with Flipkart for sale of Oppo K1 which will kick off from 12pm IST on February 12, the company revealed.

Oppo K1 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at up to 1.95GHz, coupled with the Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB RAM. The dual rear camera setup includes a primary 16-megapixel camera paired with a secondary 2-megapixel camera.

As mentioned earlier, at the front, the Oppo K1 sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera. As for storage, the smartphone ships with 64GB of inbuilt storage on both variants, which can be further expanded using the microSD card slot (upto 256GB). Besides it bears a 3,600mAh non-removable battery. Additionally, there is a rear fingerprint sensor as well on the smartphone.