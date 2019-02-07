Karnataka Bank has released the call letters for the interview stage of Probationary Officers recruitment. The link to download PO interview admit card has been activated on the bank’s website – www.karnatakabank.com. Candidates who had cleared the written examination can now download their admit cards directly before the interview begin.

The interviews are scheduled to begin from February 20th till 28th, 2019. Following the interview stage, successful candidates will be placed in Agricultural Field Officers, Chartered Accountants, Law Officers and Relationship Managers posts. Notably the call letters are also available for download on the IBPS website and can be accessed there directly as well. Here is the direct link for admit card download.

It must be added here that candidates are required to fill up bio-data form (interview form) on the interview day. The form needs to be filled personally and not digitally typed. The PO recruitment for Karnataka Bank was held last month on January 24th while the results were declared on February 4th, 2019.

Candidates have been advised to carry original copies of their documents along with call letter and interview sheet on the day of their interview.

How to download admit card for Karnataka Bank PO recruitment