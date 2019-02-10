Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has released the list of finally selected candidates for the recruitment of 2018 Driver Constable and Fireman Driver on February 9th, 2019. The list of all the selected candidates can be accessed at the CSBC official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 1,570 candidates have found a place in the list of selected candidates for the recruitment drive, though the Commission aimed at filling 1,669 vacancies of which 700 were for Driver Constable and 969 were for Fireman Driver.

The CSBC notification for the result said that the result for written exam was declared on June 10th, 2018 and the successful candidates appeared for the PET round from October 7th to October 12th, 2018 and 3,558 candidates were successful in clearing the round and qualified for driving test.

A total number of 1,266 failed to clear the driving test and 308 candidates were disqualified for various reasons. Document verification process for all the qualified candidates was conducted after which the final merit list has been declared.

How to check final result of CSBC Fireman/Constable Driver recruitment:

Visit the official CSBC website. Click on the link to check Fireman Driver and Driver Constable recruitment result. A PDF will open which has roll numbers of all the successful candidates and the their allotted district. Alternatively, candidates can check this direct link to access the result PDF.

The PDF apart from the result and details of the selection process also has cut-off marks for various categories. The notification for this Bihar CSBC recruitment was released on February 20th, 2018.