Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is expected to release the TISSNET 2019 result for admissions MA programme 2019-21 batch today, February 13th, at 8.00 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS had conducted the TISSNET 2019 entrance exam on January 13th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to all the MA programmes offered by the institute at its four campuses across India, Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

Successful candidates will have to appear for a pre-interview test and a personal interview for admission to programmes offered at Mumbai and BALM, Chennai campuses, which will be conducted from March 5th, 2019 to April 4th, 2019. The list of final selection will be released on April 22nd, 2019.