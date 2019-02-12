Food Corporation of India (FCI) is all set to conduct a major recruitment drive to fill more than 4,000 vacancies.

Times of India reports that the total number of vacancies is for 4,103 positions and the positions for which the recruitment drive will be done include Junior Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineers, Assistant Grade II and III for Hindi, General, Accounts, Technical and Depot department, and Typists among others.

There is no official notification for the FCI recruitment yet but both TOI and NDTV have independently confirmed about the recruitment drive. The application process will begin on February 23rd and the last day to apply for these positions will be March 25th, 2019.

The details of qualification, exam pattern, reservation policy, application process among other details should be available when the official notification is released. The official notification and application process is expected to be processed at the official website of FCI, fci.gov.in.

The candidates have to go through an online examination and depending on the position one is applying, the candidate might have to go through the skill test as well. The page will be updated as and when more official detail is released.