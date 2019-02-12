Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for all the exam that the Commission will be conducting in the near future.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) 2018 Main exam will be conducted on June 25th and June 26th, 2019. The detailed schedule can be accessed at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the RAS/RTS 2018 Main exam, the schedule also features State Engineering Services Competitive exam Mains date which is scheduled to be held from August 19th to August 23rd, 2019.

The Lecturer School Exam for Secondary Education Department will be held from July 15th to July 19th and July 22nd to July 25th. The Lecturer School exam for Sanskrit Education Department will be held from August 6th to August 23rd.

The detailed schedule released today is as follows: