Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the position of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019. The list of the candidates can be accessed at the TSPSC’s official website, tspsc.gov.in.

A total number of 1,282 candidates have made it to the list of provisional selection. Furthermore, 541 candidate’s candidature for the position depends on the clarification from the agency. The final selection is dependent on the final outcome of pending High Court of Law, said the result notification.

How to check TSPSC 2018 Forest Beat Officer selected candidates:

Visit the TSPSC website. Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link for Forest Beat Officer - Selection List. Alternatively, click on this link to access the PDF document of the list of all selected candidates. The PDF contains roll number of all the candidates who have been provisionally selected.

TSPSC had conducted the written exam, physical endurance and measurement test, and certificate verification before declaring the result. The result of written exam was released on October 29th, 2017. The first spell of physical tests and document verification were conducted in July 2018 and the second spell was conducted in the first week of February 2019.