Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released multiple vacancy notifications on February 12th, 2019. The recruitment drive will be conducted for the positions of Deputy Surveyor, Forest Beat Officer, Town Planning Building Overseer, Hostel Welfare Officer, and Forest Section Officers.

The application process for all these positions will open after February 19th on different dates for each positions. All the candidates can go through the notification and apply for the positions when the application process starts at APPSC’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The details of the position are as follows:

Details of APPSC vacancies. Name of the Position Number of Vacancy Application Date Exam date Deputy Surveyor in A.P. Survey and Land Records Sub-Services 29 February 20th to March 13th, 2019 May 22nd, 2019 Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service 17 March 5th to March 27th, 2019 August 2019 Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service 9 March 5th to March 27th, 2019 August 2019 Town Planning Building Overseer In A.P. Town And Country Planning Subordinate Service 18 February 19th to March 13th, 2019 May 21st, 2019 Hostel Welfare Officers (Grade-II) in A.P. Tribal Welfare and B.C Welfare (Male & Female) Sub Services 28 February 27th to March 20th, 2019 Second week of June 2019 Forest Section Officers in A.P. Forest Sub Service 50 February 26th, to March 20th, 2019 August 2019.

The notification for all the above-mentioned vacancies can be accessed at APPSC’s official website which were published on February 12th, 2019. The notifications have more details on the nature of the jobs, important dates, vacancy details, and reservation policy among others.