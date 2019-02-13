Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released datesheets for 2019 board examination on February 12th and February 13th. The students can access the datesheets at JKBOSE’s new official website, jkbose.ac.in.

The datesheets were released for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. For Jammu, datesheets for 10th, 11th, 12th classes were released; however for Kashmir division, datesheet for 10th class was released.

The Board will be conducting the exams in the months of February, March, and first week of April. The exams are starting on February 27th and will go on until April 4th. The exam for 10th and 12th will be done in March, but the 11th exam will stretch until April.

The direct links for all the date sheets for the Kashmir region are as below:

Kashmir 10th class datesheet

The direct links for all the datesheets for the Jammu region are as below: