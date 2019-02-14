Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the preliminary examination result for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II in Prosecution Department in the Tamil Nadu General Service. The candidates can visit the TNPSC official website, tnpsc.gov.in, to check if their roll number features in the list of successful candidates.

TNPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment on January 5th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared this stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th and May 6th, 2019.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the Main exam are supposed to pay the exam fee of Rs. 200/- and are supposed to upload the scanned copies of all the documents at e-seva centres at TACTV from February 21st to February 28th, 2019.

How to check TNPSC Asst Public Prosecutor Prelim result:

Visit the TNPSC website. Under ‘Results’ link, click on ‘Results’. Click the link under ‘Written Exam Result’ against the relevant advertisement. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result PDF. The PDF will contain the roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

The notification for the recruitment was released by the TNPSC on October 3rd and the application process went on until October 31st, 2019. The total number of vacancies for the public prosecutor is 46 and the recruitment is being done under Tamil Nadu General Service.