Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for final exam for the recruitment of PCT SI (Sub-inpector) on Friday, February 15th. All the candidates who have cleared the PET/PMT round of the recruitment can download the hall ticket from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Board also released a notification stating the final written exam will be conducted on February 23rd and February 24th, 2019. The notification states that each day will have two papers, first paper from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and second paper from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The papers on February 23rd will be descriptive and February 24th paper will be objective.

The exam will be conducted at four locations, Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, and Kurnool.

The candidates who have cleared the PET/PMT round of the recruitment are eligible to appear for the exam. A total number of 51,926 candidates had qualified for the PET/PMT out of which 43,980 had attended the test and 32,745 candidates have qualified for the final test.

How to download APSLPRB SI 2018 recruitment final exam hall ticket:

Click on this direct link to access the APSLPRB admit card page. Enter the Registration number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The Board will recruit SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civll) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department via this recruitment process.