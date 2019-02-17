UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the admit card for the 2016 TGT or Trained Graduate Teacher examination on February 16th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the official website, upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in, to download the admit card.

Earlier a notification released on November 30th, 2018 stated that the Board will be conducting the examination for TGT on March 8th and March 9th. The notification for the examination was released on June 5th, 2016 and the examination was initially scheduled to be conducted on September 27th to September 29th, 2019, but was cancelled.

How to download UPSESSB TGT 2016 exam admit card: