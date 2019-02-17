Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has started releasing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) result for all the ongoing recruitment from Saturday, February 16th. All the candidates who have participated in the PET/PMT round of the recruitment can check if their result has been updated at tslprb.in.

The Board had released a notification on February 12th stating that the since the qualifying candidates have to wait for considerable time to receive the performance sheets for PET/PMT, the board has decided to upload the result on the website after verifying the readings via the CCTV coverage.

The PET/PMT started on February 11th and will go on for the next 35-40 days. The candidates who have completed their PET/PMT can access their performance sheets. As and when the PET/PMT rounds get completed at various venues, the performance sheets will keep getting updated on the website.

How to check TSLPRB PET/PMT result:

Visit the TSLPRB website. Click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page. Enter the Mobile Number and Password and click on ‘Sign up’. The PET/PMT performance sheet can be accessed in the page.

The Board has also informed that results of some candidates have been withheld for reasons of verification, validation, and rechecks. These candidates’ performance sheets will be hosted within the next few days.

The Board is conducting the recruitment to fill a total of 18,428 vacancies for constable and sub-inpector for SCT PC Civil, SCT SI Civil , SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB.