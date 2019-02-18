Chhattishgarh Professional Education Board (CGPEB) has released the PMSE 2018 exafor the recruitment of Deputy Engineer position answer keys today, February 18th. All the candidates who appeared in the PMSE 2018 exam can check the answer keys at CGPEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The answer keys for both Civil and Mechanical/Electrical papers are available.

Along with the answer keys, the CGPEB also released a notification notifying that the candidates can raise objection against the answers. The objection must be submitted before 5.00 pm of February 23rd and should follow the format and the rules prescribed in the notification. The notification can be accessed in this link.

How to access CGPEB PMSE 2018 answer keys:

Visit the CGPEB official website. Under Important Information section, click on the links for answer keys for Civil and answer keys for Electrical/Mechanical. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the answer keys for Civil and Electrical/Mechanical. The answer keys will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The CGPEB is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 139 engineering vacancies of which 114 vacancies are for Civil Engineers and 21 for Electrical/Mechanical. The notification for the recruitment was released on December 21st, 2018 and the application process went on until January 13th, 2019.