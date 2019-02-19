Nalanda University had started accepting applications for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 from January 22nd and the last day to apply for the same is tomorrow, February 20th. All the candidates who want to appear for the exam but have not applied yet, have just one more day to submit the application at the official website, biharcetbed.com.

The candidate must be at least a graduate with 50% marks to be eligible to apply. Candidates with Master’s Degree in Science/Social Science/Humanity, Bachelors in Engineering/Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks are also eligible to apply for the CET. The qualifying marks will be relaxed for the candidates from reserved categories.

The entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 10th, 2019. The result is expected to be declared on March 20th. The counselling process will follow soon and will begin on March 24th.

The application process will be conducted in three stages at the official website. First the candidates to have register in the website. After the registration process, candidates can go through the application process by logging with the credentials generated at the time of the registration.

The candidates can access the notification at the official website or can click on this link to access it. The notification has details on exam pattern, exam syllabus, mock exam, important dates, full counselling schedule, participating university, application process, reservation policy and other information.