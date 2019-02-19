Basic details of Railways Recruitment Board’s (RRB) mega recruitment drive of 1.3 lakh vacancies have been released but the official notification will be released on February 23rd.

As revealed by the SSC Adda website, the recruitment will be conducted for 1 lakh vacancies for Level 1 positions and the remaining 30,000 positions are for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.

Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.

The RRB will conduct the application for each category in a phased manner as opening the application process for all the categories together might overwhelm the server. The details of the application start dates are as follows:

Application Start Date Name of the Category Application Start Date NTPC February 28th, 2019 at 10.00 am Para-Medical Staff March 4th, 2019 at 10.00 am Ministerial and Isolated Categories March 8th, 2019 at 10.00 am Level 1 Positions March 12th, 2019 at 10.00 am

The candidates will have to wait for the official notification to get more information on education qualification for each positions and the eligibility and age criteria for desirable candidates. The application fee for general candidates is Rs. 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs. 250.