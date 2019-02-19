Army claims top JEM leadership has been eliminated

  • Army claimed that the top leadership of the militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, who were responsible for the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy have been eliminated.
  • Army briefing termed the outfits as a child of Pakistani Army and Islamabad had a 100% role in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • Three militants were killed in a 17-hour gunfight. Four Indian soldiers were also killed in the operation.

AIADMK announces alliance with PMK for Lok Sabha election

  • All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
  • PMK would get seven seats to contest out of a total 39 seats in the state.
  • Reports suggest that BJP will announce an alliance with AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Two IAF aircraft crash in Bengaluru

  • One pilot has reportedly died after two Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team’s aircraft crashed at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.
  • The aircraft were rehearsing for the upcoming Aero India 2019 show scheduled to be held from February 20th to February 24th, 2019.
  • Earlier on February 1st, two Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft had crashed in Bengaluru.

Puducherry CM calls off dharna after talks with LG

  • CM Naryanamsamy held a 4-hour long meeting with LG Kiran Bedi.
  • The CM termed the meeting as partial success and said that various demands were achieved in the meeting.
  • The CM had been demonstrating since February 13th outside LG’s Delhi claiming that the LG has not been clearing government proposals.