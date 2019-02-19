Food Corporation of India (FCI) has finally come out with a notification for recruitment of 4,103 positions in the latest edition of Employment Newspaper. The application process is expected to begin from February 23rd, 2019 at FCI’s official website and the last day to apply will be March 25th, 2019. The online exam for all the positions is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April or May 2019.

The details of vacancies are mentioned in the below table. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

Details of FCI vacancies Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total

4103

The candidates will have to appear for an online exam which is common for all the positions. The exam will be of 100 marks consisting of 100 questions and will test candidates on English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Aptitude.

The latter phases of the selection process will depend on the position and might involve skill test, subject matter expertise test, interview among others.

The soft copy of the notification is expected to be uploaded on February 23rd along with the initiation of the application process at the FCI’s official website, fci.gov.in.

Candidates can access the detailed notification once its released to know more about the vacancy, eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy for differently-abled, reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC, exam pattern, exam centre, application process among others.