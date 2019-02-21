SC to hear review plea against Rafale

  • Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will set up a bench to hear on the case.
  • Advocate Prashant Bhushan along with Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had moved to SC alleging that officials had submitted false or misleading data about the deal.
  • Earlier in December the court had rejected several petitions against the Rafale deal stating that there was no reason to doubt the centre’s decision making process.
  • CAG had recently submitted its report on Rafale deal in the parliament.

Modi begins his 2-day trip to South Korea

  • The main intention for the visit is to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.
  • This is the second visit of the PM to Seoul. The first visit was in 2015.
  • PM Modi will be accepting the Seoul Peace Prize which was awarded to him in October.

J&K government withdraws security for separatists

  • Security for Geelani and Yasin Malik and 16 other separatist leaders have been withdrawn by the J&K government.
  • The Home Department said that providing security for separatist leaders was a wastage of the scarce resources.
  • Along with leaders, government will remove security for 155 other people and activists after threat assessment.

Saudi Arabia to release 850 Indian prisoners

  • Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ordered the release of the prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabian prisons.
  • The decision was made after PM Modi requested the crown price during a meeting on February 20th.
  • The Crown Prince will also increase the quota for Indians to 2 lakh from 1.75 lakh every year for Haj pilgrims

Congress and DMK announce alliance for Lok Sabha polls

  • Congress will be fighting on nine seats in TN and one seat in Puducherry.
  • The party had an alliance during the 2014 election but failed to win even a single seat in the state.
  • The move comes after BJP announced an alliance with AIADMK on February 18th.