Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 21st, 2019
SC to hear review plea against Rafale
- Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will set up a bench to hear on the case.
- Advocate Prashant Bhushan along with Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had moved to SC alleging that officials had submitted false or misleading data about the deal.
- Earlier in December the court had rejected several petitions against the Rafale deal stating that there was no reason to doubt the centre’s decision making process.
- CAG had recently submitted its report on Rafale deal in the parliament.
Modi begins his 2-day trip to South Korea
- The main intention for the visit is to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.
- This is the second visit of the PM to Seoul. The first visit was in 2015.
- PM Modi will be accepting the Seoul Peace Prize which was awarded to him in October.
J&K government withdraws security for separatists
- Security for Geelani and Yasin Malik and 16 other separatist leaders have been withdrawn by the J&K government.
- The Home Department said that providing security for separatist leaders was a wastage of the scarce resources.
- Along with leaders, government will remove security for 155 other people and activists after threat assessment.
Saudi Arabia to release 850 Indian prisoners
- Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ordered the release of the prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabian prisons.
- The decision was made after PM Modi requested the crown price during a meeting on February 20th.
- The Crown Prince will also increase the quota for Indians to 2 lakh from 1.75 lakh every year for Haj pilgrims
Congress and DMK announce alliance for Lok Sabha polls
- Congress will be fighting on nine seats in TN and one seat in Puducherry.
- The party had an alliance during the 2014 election but failed to win even a single seat in the state.
- The move comes after BJP announced an alliance with AIADMK on February 18th.