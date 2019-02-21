Calcutta University has declared the results of BA and BSc 2018 exams today, February 21st, 2019. The results that were declared include BA and BSc Honours and General Semester 1 exam under CBCS and BA and BSc Honours and General Part I under 1+1+1 system. The results are available at wbresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in December 2018 and January 2019. The results were declared at 3.30 pm today at the official results website of West Bengal. The direct link to check BA and BSc Semester I results is here. The direct link to check BA-BSc Part result is here.

How to check Calcutta University BA and BSc result: