Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for exams conducted for the recruitment of Grade III and Grade IV Executive Officer in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service on February 21st, 2019. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in.

The answer keys for all four subjects i.e. General Tamil, General English, General Studies and Hindu Religion & Saivam and Vainavam subjects, for both the exams were released. The representation against any answers can be submitted at the website before 5.45 pm of February 28th, 2019 at this link.

How to check TNPSC 2018 Exec Officer answer keys:

Visit the TNPSC website. Under Results tab, click on ‘Answer Key’ link. Under the Tentative Answer Key column, click on the relevant link for which answer keys are being sought. Alternatively click on this direct link for answer keys for Grade IV and for Grade III. The link for the answer keys for all the subjects is available on the page which can be download and printed out if needed.

TNPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Grade III and Grade IV Executive Officer on November 2nd, 2018 and the application process went on until December 10th.

The Grade III position has 55 vacancies and the examination was conducted on February 16th, whereas the Grade IV position has 65 vacancies and the exam was conducted on February 17th.