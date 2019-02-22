West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for clerkship examination today, February 22nd, 2019. All interested candidates can apply to participate in the recruitment process at psc.wb.gov.in. The total number of vacancies has not been mentioned in the notification but is expected to be released in the near future.

Eligibility and Qualification

The candidate must be at least Madhyamik exam pass with basic knowledge of computer and an English language typing speed of 20 words per minute and Bengali language typing speed of 10 words per minute.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates must also be able to speak, read, and write Bengali but this requirement does not apply to candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali.

Stages of Recruitment

The candidates have to go through three stages of recruitment. The first stage is an objective type exam which will carry 100 marks for 100 questions. The exam will test candidates on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of Part-I examination shall be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The part II or the second stage of the recruitment will be a written exam and will have two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

Candidates who clear the Part I and Part II of the examination will have to appear for the an exam which will test candidate’s basic knowledge of computer and an ability to type on the the computer.

How to Apply:

Candidates can visit at the WBPSC application website to apply for the 2019 Clerkship examination. The application process was supposed to start at 11.00 am but has not opened yet but is expected to be available soon. The process of registering and applying for any WBPSC application is available in this link which can used to apply for the Clerkship examination too.

The official notification for the recruitment drive is available on this link. Apart from all the usual details around the recruitment drive, the notification also contains the details syllabus of the recruitment exam towards the end.