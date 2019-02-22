All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has started the 2019 MBBS Entrance Exam final registration process. It should be noted that the URL for the MBBS entrance exam has been changed and the process of the final registration and probably all further 2019 MBBS Entrance-related process will be done at the new URL, mbbs.aiimsexams.org.

The Final Registration can only be done by candidates who have done the Basic Registration and have generated a unique code between January 29th to February 17th.

AIIMS has decided to give another chance to candidates who have completed the basic registration process but have not generated the unique code. The process of generating unique code for such candidates will begin from tomorrow, February 23rd.

The last date to complete the final registration is March 12th irrespective of when the unique code has been generated.

How to do AIIMS 2019 MBBS Entrance Exam Final Registration:

Visit the new AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance website. Under the ‘Application Login Zone’, enter the Registration ID, RUC (Registration Unique Code), Password, and Captcha and click on ‘Login’. The final registration process can be completed now to participate in the AIIMS 2019 MBBS Entrance Exam.

The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be conducted on May 25th and May 26th, 2019 and the admit card for the same will be released on May 15th, 2019.

The exam is conducted for MBBS courses imparted by AIIMS at 15 AIIMS centres in India located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.