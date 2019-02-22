Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 State Service preliminary examination on February 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys for both paper 1 and paper 2 from the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC had conducted the State Service exam on February 17, 2019 in two sessions. The candidates can submit the objection against the answers on or before February 28th, details of which are available in the answer key released notification which can be accessed in this link.

How to access MPSC State Service 2019 answer keys:

Log in to the MPSC website. Under Recent News/Announcement section, the answer keys for both the papers are available. Click on the link to download the answer keys. Alternatively, click on the direct link to download the answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

MPSC is conducting the State Service 2019 examination to fill 342 vacancies for various positions in multiple state government departments.