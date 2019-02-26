All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII result date has been officially postponed. The result which was supposed to declared on February 25th before 5.00 pm will not be declared in the first week of March after approval of the council. The final result when declared will be available at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE XIII admit card was released on December 19th, 2018 and the examination was conducted on December 23rd. AIBE exam centres were scatted throughout the country in 40 cities and it was conducted in 11 languages.

Here is how to check AIBE XIII result:

Log on to the official website of the AIBE. Click on ‘Result-AIBE XIII’ link. In the provided field, enter the required details and click on submit The AIBE results will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The clearing of AIBE is mandatory for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India (BCI).