India and Pakistan on high alert after IAF raids terror camps across LOC

  • In a late night raid, Indian Air Force have claimed to have destroyed JeM terror camps at Balakot, Pakistan.
  • The Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle termed the raid as non-military preemptive action and claimed that a large number of militants were killed and there was no harm to civilians.
  • The Pakistan’s armed forces confirmed the attack and claimed that the payload was delivered but no causalities or damange were inflicted.
  • All opposition parties congratulated the IAF for the move and supported the action.
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country has the right to retaliate and has the right of self-defence.
  • The move by IAF comes 12 days after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

SC to resume Ayodhya hearing from today

  • The previous hearing scheduled on January 29th could not take place due to unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.
  • The Constitution bench comprises of five judges, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, SA Bobde, and DY Chandrachud.
  • Hindutva organisations and BJP have demanded the court to pass a verdict as soon as possible.

Death toll from Assam hooch tragedy touches 155

  • The death toll reached 155 at Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts after consuming spurious liquor last week.
  • Police have arrested more than 25 people and seized more than 15,000 litres of liquor.
  • Opposition parties allege that excise department is in collusion with illegal liquor business people who have allowed the business to flourish.
  • The Assam Assembly discussed the incident for 5 hours on Monday.