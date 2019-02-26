Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 26th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
India and Pakistan on high alert after IAF raids terror camps across LOC
- In a late night raid, Indian Air Force have claimed to have destroyed JeM terror camps at Balakot, Pakistan.
- The Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle termed the raid as non-military preemptive action and claimed that a large number of militants were killed and there was no harm to civilians.
- The Pakistan’s armed forces confirmed the attack and claimed that the payload was delivered but no causalities or damange were inflicted.
- All opposition parties congratulated the IAF for the move and supported the action.
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country has the right to retaliate and has the right of self-defence.
- The move by IAF comes 12 days after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
SC to resume Ayodhya hearing from today
- The previous hearing scheduled on January 29th could not take place due to unavailability of Justice SA Bobde.
- The Constitution bench comprises of five judges, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, SA Bobde, and DY Chandrachud.
- Hindutva organisations and BJP have demanded the court to pass a verdict as soon as possible.
Death toll from Assam hooch tragedy touches 155
- The death toll reached 155 at Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts after consuming spurious liquor last week.
- Police have arrested more than 25 people and seized more than 15,000 litres of liquor.
- Opposition parties allege that excise department is in collusion with illegal liquor business people who have allowed the business to flourish.
- The Assam Assembly discussed the incident for 5 hours on Monday.