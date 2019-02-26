Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for the written exam for the 2018 recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector positions today, February 26th. Currently, the admit cards are available for MP region and Central Region but it is expected that the remaining regions will also release the admit cards soon.

SSC is conducting the written exam for the recruitment of SIs for Delhi Police and CAPF and Asst SIs for CISF. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 12th to March 16, 2019 in a phased manner in different regions. Like all other SSC admit cards, the admit cards for this exam have to be downloaded from the regional SSC websites.

How to download SSC SI/Asst SI written exam admit card:

Visit the SSC website. Click on Admit Card tab. A page (direct link) with links to all regional SSC websites will open. Click on the relevant region link. Find the link to download SI/Asst SI admit card. Enter the relevant details and submit. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The direct links to all nine SSC regional websites are as follows:

The recruitment process will involve three phases. The admit card has been released for the phase I of the recruitment. The candidates who clear this round will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test after which the Main exam will be conducted before the final recruitment.