Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Agriculture Supervisor and Angawadi Supervisor exam on February 26th. The candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can downloaded the admit card from the official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted for both the exams on March 3rd. The Angawadi Exam would be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and the Agricultural Supervisor exam from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on February 10th but was postponed for unknown reasons on February 9th. The candidates who had downloaded the admit card for that exam do not need to download the admit cards again. Their old admit cards remain valid for the March 3rd exam.

How to download RSMSSB admit card:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB. Click on the Admit Card tab on the home page. Click on the link for admit card for Agriculture Supervisor or Anganwadi Supervisor, whichever is relevant. On the right panel, click on the link for ‘Get Admit Card’. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The Admit Card for Agriculture Supervisor or Anganwadi Supervisor will be displayed which should be printed out.

The candidates are advised to carefully check the changes in exam centres from the one allotted for the February 10th for the Agriculture Supervisor exam in this notification. The centres for the Anganwadi Supervisor remain the same.

There are a total of 1,832 vacancies Agriculture Supervisor which includes 1589 posts for non-TSP area and 243 positions for TSP areas. The Anganwadi Supervisor has 309 vacancies out of which 18 positions are for TSP areas and remain for non-TSP.