Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 27th, 2019
India and Pakistan claim to have shot down each other’s aircraft
- Pakistan early in the morning violated Indian airspace but were pushed by the Indian Air Force.
- An IAF aircraft had crashed at Budgam district killing two people but the reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.
- Pakistan on the other hand claims to have struck down two aircraft and captured an India pilot but IAF has denied the claim and said that all pilots have been accounted for.
- All airports in the state of Punjab, Uttarakhand, and J&K in India and Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports in Pakistan have been shut down for both domestic and international flights.
- In an all-party meeting on Tuesday, the opposition supported Centre’s action of raiding JEM camps in Pakistan.
Centre petitions SC for stay on eviction of forest dwellers
- Supreme Court’s bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha will hear the Centre’s plea on Thursday.
- SC had earlier ordered eviction of over 1 million forest dwellers across 16 states from the forest land whose claims over traditional forest lands have been rejected.
- The state of Gujarat has also moved for a stay along with the Centre.
Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un in Hanoi
- This is the second time President of United States will be meeting North Korean leader.
- North Korea’s denuclearisation plan will the top agenda of the summit.
- North Korean leader reached Hanoi on Tuesday after a two-day long train journey via China.
- The first summit between the two leaders was held in Singapore on June 12th, 2018.
India test fires surface-to-air missile in Odisha
- The missiles have been indigenously developed and has a range of 30 kilometres.
- The DRDO conducted the trials at Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.
- The DRDO said the all-weather weapon has the capability of tracking and firing wtih precision.