National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has released the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 3rd exam today, February 27th, 2019. The Times of India reports that the results were released today and has provided with the direct link to check the result but the official website of NIOS does not have any update on the result.

The candidates can click on this direct link to check the result. Once the page opens, feed in the Enrollment Number and the Date of Birth and press on ‘Submit’ to check the result.

NIOS had conducted the D.El.Ed 3rd exam on December 20th and December 21st, 2018. The exams were conducted for the subject code 506 and 507. NIOS generally releases results of exams 8-10 weeks after the completion of the result.

NIOS is the largest open schooling system in the world and is an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry. NIOS DElEd is packaged for inservice untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools.