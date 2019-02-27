Railway Police Force (RPF) has declared the Sub-Inspector (SI) Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D written exam results today, February 27th, 2019. The results can be accessed at the RPF SI 2018 recruitment portal, si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test or PMT/PET. The Document Verification process will also be conducted with the PMT/PET.

The admit card for the Group A PET/PMT were also released along with the result, which can be downloaded from this link. Enter the relevant details to access the admit card.

How to check RPF SI 2018 result:

Visit the RPF SI recruitment portal. Click on the tab for ‘Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, and DV’. Alternatively, click on this direct link to see the shortlisted candidates. Click in the relevant group. The PDF will have list of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The RPF has been conducting the SI recruitment process for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F. The notification were released in June 2018 and the application process went on until July 2nd, 2018. The recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 Female SI vacancies.