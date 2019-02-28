MEA confirms one IAF pilot missing as Pakistan claims he is in their custody

  • Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that one Indian Air Force pilot is missing after the force pushed away Pakistan air force’s attempt to invade Indian air space.
  • Earlier, Pakistan authorities had claimed that they had arrested one Indian pilot whose aircraft had crashed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
  • The tension between the two countries is quite high after India on Tuesday had claimed that they had bombed JEM training camps in Pakistan.
  • US Pentagon and other countries have asked both the countries to avoid further military actions.

Pakistan PM says it is ready for talks with India

  • Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan is ready to talk with India and cautioned against war between the two nuclear states.
  • He also expressed that he understands the grief around Pulwama and offered that the country is ready to probe.
  • Khan said both the countries could not afford miscalculation on going to a war and better sense should prevail.

Cohen testifies to US Congress he paid hush money to Clifford on behalf of Trump

  • Michael Cohen, President Trump former personal lawyer, testified in US Congress that he had paid money to two women who allegedly had affair with Trump.
  • In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison multiple offences.
  • Cohen also called President Trump a racist, conman, and a cheat.
  • The Congressional hearing is part of an investigation of Trump’s presidential campaign’s collusion with Russia.

SC asks CBI on allegations against Ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner on Saradha scam

  • SC observed that the allegations pressed by CBI were serious enough that it could share it with them.
  • The Commissioner in question is ex-Kolkata PC Rajeev Kumar.
  • CBI had accused that the Commissioner had secretly allowed tampering of call data records of leaders involved in Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi schemes.
  • CBI had filed a contempt petition saying that the Kumar and WB government were not cooperating with the CBI investigation which the state government rejected.