Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 28th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
MEA confirms one IAF pilot missing as Pakistan claims he is in their custody
- Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that one Indian Air Force pilot is missing after the force pushed away Pakistan air force’s attempt to invade Indian air space.
- Earlier, Pakistan authorities had claimed that they had arrested one Indian pilot whose aircraft had crashed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
- The tension between the two countries is quite high after India on Tuesday had claimed that they had bombed JEM training camps in Pakistan.
- US Pentagon and other countries have asked both the countries to avoid further military actions.
Pakistan PM says it is ready for talks with India
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan is ready to talk with India and cautioned against war between the two nuclear states.
- He also expressed that he understands the grief around Pulwama and offered that the country is ready to probe.
- Khan said both the countries could not afford miscalculation on going to a war and better sense should prevail.
Cohen testifies to US Congress he paid hush money to Clifford on behalf of Trump
- Michael Cohen, President Trump former personal lawyer, testified in US Congress that he had paid money to two women who allegedly had affair with Trump.
- In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison multiple offences.
- Cohen also called President Trump a racist, conman, and a cheat.
- The Congressional hearing is part of an investigation of Trump’s presidential campaign’s collusion with Russia.
SC asks CBI on allegations against Ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner on Saradha scam
- SC observed that the allegations pressed by CBI were serious enough that it could share it with them.
- The Commissioner in question is ex-Kolkata PC Rajeev Kumar.
- CBI had accused that the Commissioner had secretly allowed tampering of call data records of leaders involved in Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi schemes.
- CBI had filed a contempt petition saying that the Kumar and WB government were not cooperating with the CBI investigation which the state government rejected.