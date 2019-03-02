Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has invited applications for the position of Grade I (PG Cadre) Computer Instructor for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service on March 1st, 2019. The number of vacancies for which applications are sought is 814 and the application process will start from March 20th.

All candidates can apply for the above-mentioned position at TNTRB’s official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The last day to apply for the position is April 10th, 2019.

Candidates must not be above the age of 57 years to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidates must have a Graduate or a Postgraduate degree in Teaching and a Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology. The detailed qualification criteria is available in the official notification.

The candidates must go through a computer-based exam of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions and for 3 hours’ duration. The exam date will be revealed in the near future. The exam will consist of questions from Computers Science (130 questions), General Knowledge (10 questions), and Education Psychology (10 questions).

The application process will carried out at TNTRB website. The notification is also available on the website or candidates can click on this link access the notification, which has more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, reservation policy, application process among others.