Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 application process has been ongoing since February 5th and there are just three more days left for candidates to apply for CTET 2019. According to the official notification, the last day to apply for CTET 2019 is March 5th, 2019.

All candidates who are interested in applying for the same but have not done it yet can make use of the weekend and apply for it at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

It should be noted that the though application last date is March 5th, candidates can pay the application fees until 3.30 pm of March 8th.

CBSE conducts CTET exam to certify eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. CTET 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7th, 2019. The Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the Paper II is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

CTET Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.

How to apply for CTET 2019

Log on to CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in. Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern, exam syllabus, qualification criteria among other at the official website. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the notification.