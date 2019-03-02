Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 2nd, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India
- The IAF pilot walked into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan.
- Abhinandan spent three days in Pakistan after his aircraft crashed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir while trying to push Pakistan Air Force excursions into India.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced two days ago that the pilot will be returned as a peace gesture.
Pakistan Foreign Minister says Jaish not behind Pulwama attack
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan are in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammad and the outfit has denied any role in the Pulwama terror attack.
- Earlier, the group had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack at Pulwama, Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF personnel had been killed.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan had offered a full investigation into the Pulwama attack.
No access to Sterlite plant for Vedanta, says Madras High Court
- The petition filed by the company had asked permission for an interim access to the Sterlite copper plant for maintenance and administrative purposes.
- Tamil Nadu government had ordered the shutdown of the plant which the National Green Tribunal had set aside and had given permission to the company to reopen.
- Supreme Court in January had set aside NGT’s ordered and asked the Tamil Nadu government and Vedanta to approach Madras High Court.