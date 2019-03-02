IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India

  • The IAF pilot walked into India via Wagah border after being released by Pakistan.
  • Abhinandan spent three days in Pakistan after his aircraft crashed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir while trying to push Pakistan Air Force excursions into India.
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced two days ago that the pilot will be returned as a peace gesture.

Pakistan Foreign Minister says Jaish not behind Pulwama attack

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that people known to the terrorist outfit in Pakistan are in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammad and the outfit has denied any role in the Pulwama terror attack.
  • Earlier, the group had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack at Pulwama, Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF personnel had been killed.
  • Pakistan PM Imran Khan had offered a full investigation into the Pulwama attack.

No access to Sterlite plant for Vedanta, says Madras High Court

  • The petition filed by the company had asked permission for an interim access to the Sterlite copper plant for maintenance and administrative purposes.
  • Tamil Nadu government had ordered the shutdown of the plant which the National Green Tribunal had set aside and had given permission to the company to reopen.
  • Supreme Court in January had set aside NGT’s ordered and asked the Tamil Nadu government and Vedanta to approach Madras High Court.