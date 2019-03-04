Nalanda Open University releases admit card for B.Ed CET 2019
Admit card for Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 has been released on official website – biharcetbed.com.
Nalanda Open University has released admit card for the B.Ed Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2019. The admit card link has been uploaded on the official website – www.biharcetbed.com – and can be accessed by candidates directly.
The Bihar Nalanda University B.Ed CET entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The results for the same will likely be released by March 20th, 2019.
Candidates can download the admit card by using registration number and date of birth details. Here is the direct link for admit card download webpage.
How to download Bihar B.Ed admit card 2019
- Visit the official website - www.biharcetbed.com
- Click on the existing user tab which will open a drop down box with several options
- Then click on the link that reads ‘click here to download/print admit card’
- A new page will open, enter the registration number and DOB details there
- Submit and download the admit card for future reference