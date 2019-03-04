Nalanda Open University has released admit card for the B.Ed Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2019. The admit card link has been uploaded on the official website – www.biharcetbed.com – and can be accessed by candidates directly.

The Bihar Nalanda University B.Ed CET entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The results for the same will likely be released by March 20th, 2019.

Candidates can download the admit card by using registration number and date of birth details. Here is the direct link for admit card download webpage.

How to download Bihar B.Ed admit card 2019