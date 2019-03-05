Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 results were announced yesterday that is March 4th, 2019 on the official website – www.ceed.iitb.ac.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scorecard by logging into the candidate portal.

A total of 5,491 candidates had appeared for this year’s entrance examination while 1,179 students qualified the test. Ms. Divya Lohia from Delhi with a score of 70.59 topped the entrance examination. Mr. Anurag Sachan from Kanpur and Mr. Alen Antony Francis from Ernakulum secured second and third rank with a score of 64.41 and 63.77 respectively.

IIT Bombay who conducted the CEED 2019 started accepting online application for the examination from October 9th, 2018 till November 14th, 2018. The exam itself was conducted on January 19th, 2019 and the final answer key for Part A was published last month on February 4th. Candidates were also given an opportunity to send comments on the draft answer key released earlier.

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Masters Programmes which is Master of Design (MDes) and Ph.D Programmes in Design. The exam is conducted by IIT Bombay and successful candidates can secure admission into one of the premier institutions such as IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur and IIT Kanpur for MDes and to IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Kanpur for Ph.D programmes.

