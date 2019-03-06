CG Vyapam has released the Chhattisgarh Teachers Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2019 admit card on March 4th, 2019. All the candidates who are registered to appear for the CGTET 2019 examination can download the admit card at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CGTET 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted to March 10th in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second session from 2.00 pm to 4.45 pm. The exam will be conducted in 27 districts of the state.

It is compulsory for candidates to bring the admit card to the exam centre along with a valid government-issued photo ID card without which they would not be allowed to sit for the exam. The notification with regard to the admit card can be accessed at the official website or in this link.

How to download CGTET 2019 admit card:

Visit the CG Vyapam official website. Click on the link for downloading the CGTET 2019 admit card. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page to download the admit card. Enter the Registration ID/Number and the Captcha Code and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

CGTET exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to certify candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and the Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII at any CG Education Board affiliated schools.